Kashmir: Hurriyat Conference chairman under ‘house arrest’ again

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said, “The Mirwaiz has been put under house arrest by the authorities ahead of his sermon that he was scheduled to deliver at Aali Masjid in the city today.”

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th March 2024 5:40 pm IST
Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house arrest after 4 yrs
Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest on Thursday in J&K’s Srinagar, claimed the religious organisation that he heads.

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said, “The Mirwaiz has been put under house arrest by the authorities ahead of his sermon that he was scheduled to deliver at Aali Masjid in the city today.”

There is, however, no official confirmation of the arrest.

MS Education Academy

He was put under house arrest in August 2019 and released last September after four years.

It must be recalled that authorities had allowed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to attend Friday prayers and other religious assemblies before the beginning of the ongoing Muslim month of Ramzan.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th March 2024 5:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button