Hurun Philanthropy List: Know donation by Hyderabad billionaires

Hyderabad: The Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 has been released, highlighting a 41 percent increase in donations. City-wise, the number of billionaires who made donations is the lowest in Hyderabad.
With a total donation of 31 crore, Hyderabad is at the bottom of the list of city-wise philanthropies.
Most generous donor in Hyderabad
The most generous donor in Hyderabad is Murali K Divi and Family, who made the highest donation of 22 crores, whereas K Satish Reddy and Family donated seven crores.
Following is list of city-wise generous philanthropy
|Rank
|City
|Number of donors
|Most generous donor
|1
|Mumbai
|39
|Mukesh Ambani and Family ( INR 376 cr)
|2
|New Delhi
|19
|Shiv Nadar and Family (INR 2042 cr)
|3
|Bengaluru
|13
|Azim Premji and Family (INR 1774 cr)
|4
|Pune
|7
|Bajaj family (INR 264 cr)
|5
|Ahmedabad
|5
|Gautam Adani and Family (INR 285 cr)
|6
|Chennai
|4
|Kalanithi Maran and Family (INR 30 cr)
|7
|Kolkata
|3
|Sanjiv Goenka and Family (INR 85 cr)
|8
|Hyderabad
|2
|Murali K Divi and Family (INR 22 cr)
List of billionaires in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is home to four billionaires out of the 100 richest individuals in India. The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is as follows:
- Murali Divi & Family
- P.P. Reddy & P.V. Krishna Reddy Family
- P.V. Ramprasad Reddy
Hyderabad ranks seventh in the list of Indian cities by the number of billionaires.