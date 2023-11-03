Hurun Philanthropy List: Know donation by Hyderabad billionaires

With a total donation of 31 crore, Hyderabad is at the bottom of the list of city-wise philanthropies.

Sameer Khan |   Updated: 3rd November 2023 11:39 am IST
Hyderabadi billionaires
Hyderabad: The Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 has been released, highlighting a 41 percent increase in donations. City-wise, the number of billionaires who made donations is the lowest in Hyderabad.

Most generous donor in Hyderabad

The most generous donor in Hyderabad is Murali K Divi and Family, who made the highest donation of 22 crores, whereas K Satish Reddy and Family donated seven crores.

Following is list of city-wise generous philanthropy

RankCityNumber of donorsMost generous donor
1Mumbai39Mukesh Ambani and Family ( INR 376 cr)
2New Delhi19Shiv Nadar and Family (INR 2042 cr)
3Bengaluru13Azim Premji and Family (INR 1774 cr)
4Pune7Bajaj family (INR 264 cr)
5Ahmedabad5Gautam Adani and Family (INR 285 cr)
6Chennai4Kalanithi Maran and Family (INR 30 cr)
7Kolkata3Sanjiv Goenka and Family (INR 85 cr)
8Hyderabad2Murali K Divi and Family (INR 22 cr)
Source: Hurun India
List of billionaires in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is home to four billionaires out of the 100 richest individuals in India. The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is as follows:

  1. Murali Divi & Family
  2. P.P. Reddy & P.V. Krishna Reddy Family
  3. P.V. Ramprasad Reddy

Hyderabad ranks seventh in the list of Indian cities by the number of billionaires.

