Husband blackmails Hyderabad woman with morphed images; complaint filed

Initial investigation suggests that the actions were aimed at pressuring the victim into dropping the maintenance case.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th June 2025 5:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman has filed a complaint with Jawaharnagar police accusing her estranged husband of blackmail after she sought maintenance.

The woman alleged that her husband, a 36-year-old resident of Nirmal, gained access to her email account, downloaded personal photos, and began threatening to post them online unless she withdrew her claim.

Police said the couple has been living separately since 2020. In 2023, the husband filed for divorce, following which the woman initiated maintenance proceedings.

According to the complaint, the man also circulated morphed images to her father and brother and created fake chat messages containing vulgar and obscene content.

Further investigation is ongoing.

