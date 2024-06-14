Husband sues Apple after wife discovers ‘deleted’ texts sent to sex workers

A businessman from England is suing tech giant Apple after his wife discovered “deleted” messages he had sent to sex workers on their family’s iMac computer.

The man, who has not been named publicly, claimed that Apple’s lack of transparency around the recoverability of deleted messages led to his wife finding out about his infidelity, resulting in a costly divorce settlement.

The man said he turned to sex workers in the final years of his marriage and would contact them through the iMessage app on his iPhone.

He believed he had successfully deleted these incriminating messages, but they were later discovered by his wife on the family’s iMac.

The messages dated back several years, indicating the man had been unfaithful for an extended period, a report by The Times said.

The businessman claimed that if Apple had been more upfront about the fact that deleted messages can still be recovered on other linked devices, he may have been able to have an open conversation with his wife and potentially save their marriage.

The businessman alleged that Apple does not do enough to warn users that deleted messages may still be accessible on other devices connected to the same iCloud account.

5 million pounds worth divorce settlement

He argued that Apple’s lack of transparency on this issue led directly to the breakdown of his marriage and the resulting £5 million divorce settlement. The man is suing Apple for unspecified damages, claiming the company’s actions (or lack thereof) were a contributing factor in the demise of his marriage.

Case could set a precedent

If successful, this lawsuit could set a precedent and open the door for other individuals to take legal action against Apple over the recoverability of deleted messages. It may also prompt Apple to re-evaluate its messaging around data deletion and privacy, potentially leading to more explicit warnings for users.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for how Apple and other tech firms approach user data and privacy going forward. As technology continues to advance and our digital footprints become increasingly intertwined with our personal lives, it is crucial that companies like Apple prioritize transparency and user awareness.