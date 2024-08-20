Hussain Sagar crosses FTL due to rains in Hyderabad; water released

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar, a lake located in the heart of Hyderabad, has crossed its Full Tank Level (FTL) due to the recent rains in the city.

As of this morning, the lake’s water level stood at 513.63 meters, exceeding the FTL of 513.41 meters. The sluice gates were raised to manage the rising water, allowing it to flow through the vents.

Due to continuous rainfall, the lake has been receiving substantial inflows through various stormwater drains.

As water is being released from the lake, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has advised people living in the downstream areas of Hussain Sagar to stay alert.

Rains in Hyderabad

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 170.3 mm was recorded in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 126.8 mm was recorded in Khairatabad.

For today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in the city.

The rainfall is likely to further increase water levels in Hussain Sagar and other water bodies in the city.

Hussain Sagar: One of the Popular Tourist Spots in Hyderabad

Hussain Sagar, built by Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah in 1563, is one of the popular tourist attractions in Hyderabad.

The heart-shaped lake was named after Hussain Shah Wali, a master architect. It served as the main source of water supply before the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

The Buddha statue at the center of the lake was erected in 1992.

As a popular tourist spot, many people visit the lake to see it at its Full Tank Level. However, it is important to exercise caution at the lake when the water level is high.