Hussain Sajwani, Elon Musk share memorable breakfast at White House

Hussain Sajwani, the Dubai-based billionaire and chairman of the DAMAC Group, has made headlines after sharing a photo of himself enjoying breakfast at the White House alongside Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Taking to X on Tuesday, April 22, Sajwani posted a photo from the exclusive morning event, captioning it,“Had a great breakfast at the White House with Elon Musk and family — a memorable morning.”

In the photo, Elon Musk is seen holding a plate of food, with Sajwani and Shivon Zilis—an executive at Neuralink and the mother of Musk’s twins—by his side, all three smiling for the camera.

Had a great breakfast at the White House with Elon Musk and family — a memorable morning. pic.twitter.com/ckTs9PBRVM — Hussain Sajwani (@HussainSajwani) April 21, 2025

In a separate post, Sajwani also revealed that he had met with US President Donald Trump, saying,“It was a pleasure to meet President Donald Trump once again at the Oval Office, a valuable moment of dialogue and exchange.”

سُعدتُ باللقاء مجدداً بفخامة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب في المكتب البيضاوي بالبيت الأبيض، خلال لقاءٍ مثمر تطرّقنا خلاله لعددٍ من المواضيع وتبادلنا فيه بعض الأفكار والرؤى pic.twitter.com/pQS7OXG1Nx — Hussain Sajwani (@HussainSajwani) April 22, 2025

Who is Hussain Sajwani?

Hussain Sajwani is a 72-year-old Emirati billionaire and the founder of DAMAC Properties, a major luxury real estate developer in Dubai.

He started his career in finance and catering before launching DAMAC in 2002, capitalising on Dubai’s real estate boom. His company is known for high-end projects, often in collaboration with global brands like Versace, Fendi, and Trump.

Sajwani has a close relationship with Donald Trump and recently announced a USD 20 billion investment in U.S. data centres. He also owns luxury brands like Roberto Cavalli and De Grisogono. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at USD 10.2 billion.

