Hyderabad: 1.5 kg gold seized at airport from 4 different passengers

All passengers had arrived from Dubai. Investigation into the matter is under way.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 26th July 2023 6:27 pm IST

Hyderabad: The customs officials at RGI Airport seized 1.5 kilograms of gold, worth Rs 93.28 lakh on Wednesday, July 26, from four different passengers. All of them had arrived from Dubai.

In one case, the smuggled gold weighing 240 grams, which was concealed in a toolbox was seized from a passenger.

In the second case, 348 grams of smuggled gold were recovered. In the third and fourth cases, 474.8 grams and 496.6 grams gold, valued at Rs 29.10 lakhs and Rs 30.43 lakh respectively, were concealed in the clothes of passengers.

Further investigation into the matter is under way.

