Hyderabad: 1 held for chain snatching, another for attempt

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police here arrested two chain snatchers, including a juvenile boy. The accused were arrested by officials of the LB Nagar and Jawahar Nagar police stations.

In the first incident under the LB Nagar police station, a complaint was filed by the victim named Chetalla Bavamma, a resident of Biramalguda, who works as a GHMC sweeper. On January 12, she told the police that when she went to the weekly market located at SBH Colony for purchasing vegetables, the accused followed her on his motorcycle and and snatched her gold chain weighing about 27 grams. He fled immediately.

The Rachakonda cops identified him as Gudem Solaiah, 36, a resident of Moosarambagh, Malakpet, who worked as a driver and delivery boy. They recovered the gold chain weighing about 27 grams from him. The bike he was riding was also found to have a fake number plate.

The Rachakonda police commissioner appreciated the LB Nagar inspector B. Anji Reddy and other officials for arresting the accused quickly.

In the second incident the crime team of the Jawahar Nagar police station caught one juvenile offender who tried to snatch a woman’s chain at Maruthinagar at Dammaiguda. The victim was a lady who runs a provisions shop and the attempt to rob her took place while she was going back to her home.

The Juvenile followed her on a Honda Activa, stopped the bike, ran after her, and tried to snatch the gold chain from the victim’s neck. He fled when the woman raised a hue and cry. The police checked CCTV footage and arrested the juvenile.