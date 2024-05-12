Hyderabad: Trying to douse fire, 9 injured in motorcycle blast

Hyderabad: At least ten people, including a policeman, were injured when a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle caught fire and exploded in the middle of a road at Moghalpura on Sunday afternoon. All the injured were shifted to a local hospital.

The incident occurred on the Bibi Bazaar road in Moghalpura. A person was riding the Royal Enfield Bullet and the engine caught fire suddenly. While the man jumped-off the motorcycle and saved himself, half a dozen local people gathered at the site and tried to douse the flames by pouring water with a pipe.

The injured have been identified as Shoukath s/o Sayeed age 38 years R/o Jahanuma; Khaza Pasha s/o Abdul Waheed R/o Shamshabad; Abdul Raheem s/o Late Abdul Kareem age 29 years R/o Malakpet; Soaud s/o Sayeed age 31 years R/o Talabkatta; Md. Hussain s/o Md. Arif age 18 years R/o Talabkatta; Shaik Qader s/o Late Khaza age 25 years R/o Jhangir nagar Talabkatta; Md. Nadeem age 32 years R/o Sultanshahi Nagar; Shaik Aziz s/o Shaik Yousuf age 18 years R/o Talabkatta; Md. Ghouse Rahman s/o Aziz Rahman age 28 years R/o Santosh Nagar.

However, unexpectedly, the motorcycle suddenly exploded and the people who were trying to put out the fire and others who were near it were injured in the ensuing flames. Soon after the incident, cops from the Moghalpura police station rushed to the spot.

In a video that was recorded of the incident, the policeman can be seen along with others, one of whom was trying to put out the fire with water from a pipe. Then suddenly the bike explodes and a massive fore engulfs the space for a brief second.

All the injured are rushed to the Princess Esra Hospital at Moghalpura for treatment.