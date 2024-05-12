GHMC issues monsoon safety guidelines as Hyderabad braces for rainfall

Hyderabad: The GHMC has issued monsoon safety guidelines as rainfall has been predicted for Hyderabad from the night of May 12.



The civic body has also issued a helpline number for citizens to contact the Disaster Response Force (DRF) in case of emergency.

According to the forecast, Hyderabad zones including Charminar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Srilingampally may experience light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms in the evening or night on Sunday, May 12.

Heavy rainfall is expected today in Hyderabad city. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.@CommissionrGHMC @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/bslH6zMgMH — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) May 12, 2024

The residents can contact 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance.

Monsoon safety guidelines

Stay vigilant by keeping track of weather updates and alerts from reliable sources, such as local news outlets and weather apps. Take the time to check in on neighbours, particularly the elderly or disabled, ensuring they are aware of the weather conditions and have taken the necessary precautions.

Minimise unnecessary travel, especially during hazardous weather conditions. Exercise caution while driving, being mindful of slippery roads and reduced visibility. Stay informed about traffic congestion through updates from the Traffic Police Department.

Stay away from nalas, manholes, sewerage lines, gutters, sharp objects, and debris. Test the stability of the ground ahead with a stick if you need to walk through water.

Be cautious of fallen power lines and report them to the local electricity department immediately. Assume that all wires, including those on the ground and attached to street light poles, are live and dangerous. Refrain from touching electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.