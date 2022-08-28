Hyderabad: 10 jailed for harrassing women during Ek shaam Charminar ke naam

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad on Saturday sentenced 10 persons for allegedly harrasing women during Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam and other public places.

The convicts were handed jail terms ranging from 2 to 8 days. All the offenders were aged between 19 to 40. It is to be noted that the Telangana government resumed events such as Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam and Sunday Funday at Tank Bund in July 2022.

These events remained suspended since January this year, following the third wave of COVID-19.