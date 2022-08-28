PCC applicants can walk-in to PSKs on Saturdays: RPO

Hyderabad: Passport Seva Project Division in Ministry of External Affairs deals with issuance of Passports and Passport related services. Grant of Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) is one such service extended to the passport holders by the Passport Offices in their respective jurisdiction. PCC applications are submitted by valid passport holders for obtaining citizenship of another country/pursuing education, research, employment, employment visa, work permit, immigration purposes other than citizenship/long term visa/stay/ residence permit/tourist visa/adoption and so on in various countries like the USA, Canada, UAE and so on.

Currently, appointment cycle for obtaining Police Clearance Certificate under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad is three weeks. Applicants were visiting RPO, Hyderabad with their requests to advance their appointments to suit to their requirements. During a recent visit to RPO, Hyderabad of Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, the matter was discussed. Keeping in view the employment/educational opportunities of passport holders, it has been decided during the meeting chaired by the Secretary (CPV & OIA) to open all Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs/PSLKs) under jurisdiction of RPO, Hyderabad viz., three PSKs in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki), one each in Nizamabad and Karimnagar on Saturdays to exclusively process applications from Police Clearance Certificates.

Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer & Head, MEA Branch, Secretariat said the citizens have to submit the PCC applications online for the nearest PSK as per their decision. Such applicants can walk-in to the respective PSKs on Saturday to get processed their application. All PSKs under the jurisdiction of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad would start functioning on the above modalities from September 9. The special measure of opening PSKs on Saturdays would be applicable till the time the appointments cycle of the PCC gets back to the normal seven to 10 days. Therefore, all the applicants for PCC are advised to make use of the special measure.