Ola told to pay Rs 1L to Hyderabad customer as cab driver abruptly ended trip

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has ordered Ola, a cab aggregator, to pay Rs 1 lakh to a customer for the driver’s abrupt ending of the trip.

Additionally, the commission ordered costs of Rs 5,000 to be paid to the customer.

Ola cab driver asked Hyderabad customer to exit the vehicle after 5 km

In a complaint filed by Jabez Samuel, a resident of Abids, it was mentioned that he booked a cab for four hours on October 19, 2021. At around 10 am on the day, he, along with his spouse and another person, boarded the cab.

The complainant claimed that the cab was not cleaned and was smelly. He also alleged that the Ola cab driver refused to turn on the air conditioner.

Later, the Ola cab driver abruptly ended the ride after traveling for 5 km and asked them to exit the cab, the Hyderabad complainant added.

It doesn’t end there; for 5 km, he was charged Rs 861. Apart from that, alternative arrangements were made that not only cost money but also time, the complainant alleged.

Ola Cabs was made the opposite party in the case.

Cab aggregator rejected all allegations

Rejecting all allegations, Ola Cabs pointed out that the driver was not made a respondent.

It was stated that by choosing the service, the Hyderabad complainant had already accepted the terms and conditions and the charges of the Ola cab.

It further stated that no evidence had been made available regarding the claim of the driver’s alleged rude behavior.

After listening to both sides, the Commission ordered compensation of Rs 1 lakh to be paid to the Hyderabad Customer along with costs of Rs 5,000.