IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall, hailstorms in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall and hailstorms in many districts of Telangana today.

Yesterday too, rainfall lashed many districts of the state.

IMD Hyderabad issued orange alert due to expected rainfall, hailstorms in Telangana

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Nagarkurnool.

For these districts, the department has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms expected today.

Apart from these districts, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri, Y. Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Hyderabad are likely to witness thunderstorms today.

Moreover, IMD Hyderabad has forecasted five days of rainfall in Telangana until April 25.

Hyderabad is also likely to receive rainfall today and tomorrow. ‘Light rain or thundershowers with gusty winds’ are forecasted.

Temperature decline in Hyderabad, other districts

Yesterday, rainfall lashed many districts of Telangana, bringing much-needed relief to the residents as temperatures have dropped.

The maximum temperature has dropped to as low as 30.1 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Jangaon. The highest maximum temperature was 43.8 degrees Celsius, recorded in Khammam district.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperatures ranged between 32.9 degrees Celsius and 41.7 degrees Celsius.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecasted five more days of rainfall, the temperatures in Telangana are likely to drop further.