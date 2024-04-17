Meat, beef shops to remain closed in Hyderabad on Sunday

Cattle slaughterhouses will also remain closed on April 21.

Updated: 17th April 2024 12:06 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In view of Mahavir Jayanti on April 21, all sheep, goat, and cattle slaughterhouses, as well as retail meat and beef shops, will remain closed within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In a circular, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose has instructed the officers to implement the order in their respective jurisdictions.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism. It celebrates the birth of Mahavira.

In view of the festival, all the meat and beef shops including cattle slaughterhouses in Hyderabad will remain closed on Sunday.

Tags
