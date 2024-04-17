IMD Hyderabad forecasts 3 days of rainfall, drop in temperatures in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted three days of rainfall in Telangana and a decline in temperatures in the state.

This comes after the weather department recently issued a heat wave warning for the state due to the increase in maximum temperature.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall on April 19, 20, and 21, dip in Temperature

The weather department has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in various districts of Telangana on April 19, 20, and 21.

On April 20, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkunool will experience thunderstorms and lightning.

In addition to these districts, Peddapalle, J.Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Khammam are also likely to receive rainfall on April 21, which will bring down temperatures in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius in the state, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

Mercury crosses 44 degrees celsius in Telangana

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), temperatures in the state crossed 44 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad issues heat wave warning as temperatures rise in Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.7 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The districts that recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius include Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Kumuram Bheem, Karimnagar, and Suryapet.

As rainfall is likely to hit Telangana, IMD Hyderabad forecasts a decline in temperature in the coming days.