Woman ASI suspended for shaking hand, hugging BJP Hyderabad MP candidate

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy has placed a woman Assistant Sub Inspector of the Saidabad police station under suspension for shaking hands and hugging Hyderabad BJP Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha during her campaign in Saidabad.
The ASI was on bandobast duty during the campaign of Madhavi Latha and BJP workers. In a video, the woman ASI is seen going close to the BJP candidate and hugging her after shaking hands.
The video was uploaded on social media platforms and attracted the attention of senior police officers who ordered an inquiry and placed the ASI under suspension.