Woman ASI suspended for shaking hand, hugging BJP Hyderabad MP candidate

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy has placed a woman Assistant Sub Inspector of the Saidabad police station under suspension for shaking hands and hugging Hyderabad BJP Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha during her campaign in Saidabad.

When BJP Hyd MP candidate Madhavilatha visited Saidabad area as part of her election campaign,a woman ASI of Saidabad PS on duty shook hands and hugged her.This video went viral in social media and finally reached to police heads, immediately woman ASI has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/ynJYCjqWmY — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) April 22, 2024

The ASI was on bandobast duty during the campaign of Madhavi Latha and BJP workers. In a video, the woman ASI is seen going close to the BJP candidate and hugging her after shaking hands.

The video was uploaded on social media platforms and attracted the attention of senior police officers who ordered an inquiry and placed the ASI under suspension.