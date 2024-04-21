BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha booked for hate speech

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police have booked a case of hate speech against Madhavi Latha, Hyderabad BJP Lok Sabha candidate, for alleged targeting Muslim community and shooting-arrow gesture towards a mosque in Hyderabad.

The case was filed after Shaik Imran, a resident of First Lancer, Hyderabad, had lodged a complaint with the Begum Bazaar police. The complainant alleged that since BJP announced the candidature of Madhavi Latha for Hyderabad Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency, she has been making anti-Muslim comments.

On April 17, during the Ram Navami shobha yatra, Madhavi Latha allegedly made a gesture of shooting an arrow towards a mosque. The video of the incident went viral over social media. However, the BJP candidate alleged that few persons had morphed the video to damage her campaign.

Shaik Imran, in his complaint, also alleged that the gesture has caused pain and anguish to the Muslims community.

The Begum Bazaar police have registered a case under IPC section 295(A) and 125 of RP Act (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class by words, either spoken or written, or or by signs or by visible representations) against Madhavi Latha and taken up investigation.

Notice will be issued to her and further legal course of action will follow, police said.