Did BJP Hyderabad MP candidate pretend to shoot arrow at mosque?

Hyderabad: A video of BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha participating in the Ram Navami procession on Wednesday went viral on social media.

Following it, netizens started claiming that she was pretending to shoot an arrow at the Siddiamber Bazaar mosque during a Ram Navami procession. It drew significant criticism and demands for action.

In the video, Madhavi Latha is seen standing in a jeep at Siddiamber junction, pretending to aim an arrow, while onlookers watch. The crowd films the BJP leader’s action using mobile phones and cheers her on.

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Kompella Madhavi Latha is directing arrows at a Masjid on the occasion of Ram Navami pic.twitter.com/vJHvX2cAnw — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) April 18, 2024

So far, there are no reports of any case being filed against her for her actions.

Meanwhile, BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh targeted Muslims during his public address at the Ram Navami rally on April 17, saying that wherever Muslims work they just think of “jihad”.

He said Akbaruddin Owaisi said he would keep informing the younger generations of Babri Masjid demolition. “Let me tell. We will keep teaching our youth Kar Seva. There are 40,000 mosques built of temples in India. We will reclaim Kashi, Mathura and all temples,” he said.