Hyderabad: 10 nabbed for gambling, casino paraphernalia seized

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal police apprehended ten persons in the early hours of Sunday, August 16, for gambling.

According to the police, the team got a tip of an illegal card game being held at a house in Begum Bazar Chatri here.

After obtaining the necessary permission and securing mediators, police arrived at the premises and found 10 men playing cards for cash stakes on the fourth floor.

During the search, the police recovered Rs.1,18,800 in cash, 13 packs of playing cards, Casinoite/Billium coins and hookah articles.

All ten apprehended persons, along with the seized material and relevant documents, were taken to Goshamahal Police Station for necessary legal action.

A case was registered under Sections 3 (managing gaming houses) and 4 (individuals caught gaming) of the Telangana Gaming Act, Section 4 (smoking in public) read with Section 21 (fine for smoking in public) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act, and Section 112(2) (punishment for petty organised crime) of the BNS.

All the men were also served with a 35(3) BNSS notice (notice of appearance instead of immediate arrest).







