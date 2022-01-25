Hyderabad: 100 cases booked against mask violators

Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police on Monday booked approximately 100 cases against those who violated the mask rules and were not wearing masks as per COVID-19 protocols.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the police conducted a special drive a various locations in the city, as part of the “mask -on”policy. People found to be violating the mask mandate at public places such as hotels, tea stalls, and paan shops among others were penalised.

Police also warned tea stall and paan shop owners to ensure that customers do not violate COVID-19 protocols. Officials ordered the shopkeepers to put up “No mask, No entry” sign boards on the entrance. Officials also emphasised on installing sanitizers in the shops.

The special drive will continue, and violators will be booked and penalised.