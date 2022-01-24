Telangana records 3,980 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Monday witnessed an increase in daily COVID-19 cases, after a dip on Sunday, logging 3,980 fresh infections, which pushed the cumulative figure to 7,38,795 while the toll rose to 4,075 with three fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of daily cases with 1,439 new cases, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 2,398 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative number of recoveries to date rose to 7,01,047.

A total of 97,113 samples were tested today and the total number examined to date was 3.14 crore. The case fatality rate was 0.55 percent and the recovery rate was 94.89 percent. Total 33,673 people are under isolation/treatment across the state.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister T Harish Rao, on Sunday said over one lakh people with symptoms have been provided home-isolation kits, comprising medicines and others, in the first two days of the ongoing door-to-door fever survey.

The survey is underway in the state as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 and 29.2 lakh houses were covered so far.