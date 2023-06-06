Hyderabad: 100 electric autos flagged off from Begumpet

Hyderabad: As many as 100 Treo electric autos from Begumpet were flagged off by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on World Environment Day.

Principal secretary of Telangana IT department, Jayesh Ranjan, who was the chief guest at the event, along with the sales head, of customer care and marketing, LMM, Sourabh Mishra, and the head of sales and exports, LMM, Himanshu Aggarwal flagged off the EV vehicles to signifying pollution-free mobility.

This #WorldEnvironmentDay we deployed 100 electric Treo Autos in Hyderabad..



Thank you, @jayesh_ranjan ji for flagging these off ..



Let's move forward towards a more sustainable future today and everyday.

While Telangana actively promotes electric vehicles to build a sustainable ecosystem, M&M has promised to invest Rs 1000 crore in phases with a groundbreaking ceremony for its Zaheerabad facility expansion which was held recently.

Last Mile Mobility is among India’s top 3-wheeler EV manufacturers, which has sold more than 1 lakh 3-wheeler EVs, covering more than a billion kilometres on Indian roads.