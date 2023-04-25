Telangana: KTR drives e-auto at Mahindra’s EV manufacturing unit launch

Hyderabad: In an unusual scene, the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao drove an electric auto at the groundbreaking ceremony for the electric vehicle manufacturing plant of M&M entity Mahindra Last Mile Mobility in Zaheerabad.

The minister on his Twitter account shared his experience and said, “Enjoyed my ride in the Treo today,” while he tagged the chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra to it.

Enjoyed my ride in the Treo today @anandmahindra Ji 😁 https://t.co/fE50pl1SUX — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 24, 2023

Speaking at the ceremony, KTR said that it is important to be in consonance with the local ecosystem. “Local employment has to be given preference and if needed, a skilling centre can be established,” said KTR.

He asked the companies to accord preference to locals in hiring and offer assistance to the state government in setting up skill development centres for the youth.

A momentous day for us in our journey @MahindraLMM as @KTRBRS did the ground breaking of our new EV manufacturing line at Zaheerabad… we are so grateful that he took the time to visit our facility and grace the occasion 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hr6NYeU6Nx — Suman Mishra (@sumanmishra_1) April 24, 2023

The proposed EV facility is a component of the group’s expansion programmes for its existing plant in Zaheerabad.

M&M also has one of the largest tractor manufacturing plants there and recently announced that it will be manufacturing its OJA tractors exclusively in Zaheerabad.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility in its press release said that with this new facility, the company aims to build a battery assembly line, producing power packs and manufacturing electronic as well as drivetrain components for electric three- and four-wheelers.

The facility will also create employment for 800 to 1000 persons in the region.