Hyderabad: 1050 cases filed against motorists using tinted glass, sirens

Hyderabad: Stepping up its drive against vehicles fitted with tinted glass/black film, sirens, and multi-toned horns, Cyberabad traffic police have filed 1050 cases in the last 8 days.

Cyberabad Traffic Police stated that the crackdown on cars with tinted glass black film and multitoned horns and sirens will continue.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Narayan Naik said violations with tinted glass black film were leading to criminal activities.

As per the judgment of the Supreme Court of India and Central Motor Vehicle Rule 100, vehicle owners should ensure the visual transmission of light for the windscreen and the rear window. As per the Road Transport Authority (RTA), black films are completely prohibited. Traffic police are imposing Rs 1,000 as a challan for the violation and peeling off the film from the glasses, a press note from the police said.

Tinted glasses usually block the side and rear views which can lead to accidents. Some car owners are also using sunshades and curtains and some high-end cars are having the facility to draw up black screens.

“There is a lack of awareness among the people against the tinted windows. The car decors and accessory shop owners are illegally fixing black films by telling the car owners that it was ‘RTA approved’, the police said.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra, Jt. CP (Traffic) K.Narayan Naik asked their officers to conduct a special drive against the illegal use of sirens in the limits of Cyberabad. The police have been directed to detain all vehicles using unauthorized sirens.

Therefore, any other use of sirens is illegal, and the police will take strict action against those violating the law. Following the Jt. Commissioner’s orders, Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a drive in the city under the supervision of Traffic DCP-I Harshavardhan, IPS., Traffic DCP-II D.V Srinivasa Rao, IPS., and booked cases against the violators.

Vehicle owners are fitting the sirens with the intention to alert fellow motorists for traffic clearance and thereby causing annoyance to commuters. The act of such owners of vehicles, who are using sirens unauthorisedly, is a severe violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police stated.