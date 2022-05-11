Hyderabad: 11 development works approved by GHMC committee

Hyderabad: 11 different developmental works including road widening and constructions were approved by the members of the 10th Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee in a meeting chaired by city mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the mayor said that the works were approved at a total cost of Rs 43.65 crores.

In the meeting, the committee approved the construction of model markets in Ameerpet and Panjagutta with a cost of Rs 13.20 crore and Rs 6.70 crore respectively.

They also approved the construction of a “state of the art” convention Hall at the new 2BHK Housing colony opposite the IMAX in Khairatabad with an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore.

Rs 3 crore were approved for the construction of a BT over widened portion of the proposed Secunderabad-Lalapet Flyover, which would lead from Ambedkar Statue to Moula Ali.

The acquisition of 544 properties was approved for the proposed 30 metre wide road in Bandlaguda’s Tulsi Nagar to Wadi-e-Huda route via Noori Nagar. Similarly, the acquisition of 352 properties was approved for the proposed 60m wide road from the Priyadarshini Hotel, Medchal to the Ambedkar statue and from the Dubai Gate to LB Nagar.

The committee also approved the acquisition of two properties for the ESI metro station, and 82 properties for the Rathifile bus stop in Secunderabad.

The other approvals were of hiring fogging machines and of laying sewage pipe from Christian colony to Culvert in Vanasthalipuram.