Hyderabad: 11 transgender persons held for nudity, lewd gestures

Hyderabad: 11 transgender persons were arrested by the Cyberabad police for creating public nuisances, across the commissionerate limits on Thursday night, November 7.

The arrests were made by seven teams of the anti-human trafficking units (AHTU), in cooperation with local police stations. Inspection drives were also carried out in the hotspots of the city. The 11 transgender persons were allegedly found to be creating a nuisance to the public with nudity and lewd gestures.

The arrests were made under Gachibowli, Allapur, and Madhapur police stations.

On November 3, a family was booked for causing a nuisance in the Alinagar area under Balapur police limits, for allegedly holding an illegal and obscene mujra party involving transgender persons.

According to the police, the family had called transgenders for dancing at their son’s engagement.

Earlier in October, four transgender persons were arrested by the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), SHE Teams and the local police near the KPHB metro station in Kukatpally for allegedly being involved in street prostitution.

The arrested individuals were presented before the tahsildar, Kukatpally Mandal, to obtain a bind-over (a court order that requires a person to behave properly for a set period), and would be released with notices issued under Section 35 of the BNSS Act (provision to arrest without warrant).