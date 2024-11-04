Hyderabad: Family booked for causing nuisance in Balapur

Hyderabad: A family was on Sunday, November 3 booked for causing a nuisance in the Alinagar area under Balapur police limits.

Frustrated over loud music and noise from a house, residents of Alinagar approached the Balapur police station and filed a complaint against the family. “Initially, it felt like it was a Mujra party. However, the family had called transgenders for dancing for an occasion. Based on the complaint a case of casing nuisance has been registered. No arrests have been made,” the Balapur circle inspector told Siasat.com.

The police registered a case under section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) (Whoever commits a public nuisance in any case not otherwise punishable by this Sanhita shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs 1000).