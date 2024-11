Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro train was stopped for nearly 15 minutes at Begumpet Station while traveling from Nagole to Raidurg.

Reportedly, the doors of the train were not closing.

#HyderabadMetro:#Hyderabad Metro train was faced a technical glitch?

The Nagole to Raidurg Metro train was stopped at #BegumpetMetroStation for nearly 15 minutes. Its doors were not closing. Videos filmed by my daughter, who is traveling in the metro.



What was the problem… pic.twitter.com/YKrNSKI1z8 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 4, 2024

The reason behind the incident is not yet clear.

More details are awaited.