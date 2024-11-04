IRMS Officer Taskeen Khan’s journey from Miss India aspirant to civil servant

The inspiring story of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Officer Taskeen Khan, who left her Miss India dream to join the civil services, is one of resilience and determination.

Known for her uncanny mimicry of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Taskeen initially gained public attention as a social media sensation. However, her life took a remarkable turn when she decided to pursue a career in the Indian civil services.

Early dreams, success in beauty pageants

Hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Taskeen Khan had a strong passion for beauty pageants. In 2016-17, she competed in regional competitions and won the titles of Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand. These accolades seemed to set her on a path toward the glamorous world of beauty, where she hoped to one day represent India on a national level.

However, her journey took a significant turn when one of her followers, an IAS aspirant, encouraged her to consider the civil services as a career. This suggestion struck a chord with her, sparking a desire to make a more meaningful impact on society.

Taskeen Khan left Miss India dream to become an IRMS Officer

Inspired by this interaction, Taskeen made the bold decision to leave her Miss India dreams behind and embark on the rigorous path to becoming an IRMS officer.

After her father’s retirement with a modest pension, financial constraints became a hurdle in Taskeen’s journey. To pursue her new goal, she enrolled in the free UPSC coaching program offered by Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

With limited resources, she fully committed herself to her studies, dedicating countless hours to preparing for one of India’s toughest examinations.

Her path to success was far from easy. Despite her hard work and determination, she was unable to secure a rank in her first three attempts at the UPSC exam. Each setback was difficult, but she refused to let failure deter her. Her commitment to joining the civil services remained unshaken, and she continued to push forward with unwavering focus.

Becoming a Civil Servant in UPSC 2022

In UPSC 2022, Taskeen Khan’s perseverance finally paid off. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 736 in the UPSC examination, marking a significant achievement in her life.

Today, IRMS Officer Taskeen Khan is not only celebrated for her mimicry skills but also admired for her commitment to public service.

Her journey from a Miss India aspirant to an IRMS officer serves as an inspiring reminder to aspiring civil servants everywhere.