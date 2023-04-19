Hyderabad: 11 yr old drowns in swimming pool at Kanchanbagh

Hyderabad: A fifth-standard student drowned in a swimming pool at Kanchanbagh in the old city on Tuesday night.

The boy Mohd Ghouse aged 11 years went to the swimming pool around 1 a.m along with his friends for swimming. His father works as an auto-rickshaw driver and has seven children and Ghouse is fourth among them.

At about 2.30 a.m, the mother of Ghouse received information about Ghouse drowning in the swimming pool. The family members rushed to the Quadri Swimming pool located behind Nafeez function hall and found the management took out the body and kept it on the ground.

The Kanchanbagh police booked a case against the management of the Quadri Swimming Pool and started an investigation.

The family members said Ghouse went out of the house after telling parents he was going along with friends for Shab e Qadr night rituals. But he went to the swimming pool where after getting inside the water he drowned.

A pall of gloom descended in the locality following the death of the child. The parents requested the police to shut down all swimming pools after 10 p.m and not see if the management follows all safety norms.