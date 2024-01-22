Hyderabad: 13 MS Creative School students elected to 3rd World Teen Parliament

Hyderabad: As many as 13 students of MS Creative School have been elected to the third World Teen Parliament (WTP). The WTP is the world’s first exclusive student-focused Virtual Global Organization that invites elected students and youth from around the world to advise world leaders on global issues.

Here is a list of students selected for the event on the basis of their performance are:

1. ARISA FATIMA – Class 8th

2. AYESHA RAFATH – Class 8th

3. MADIHA FATIMA – Class 8th

4. MIRZA SHAIMA SUFI BAIG – Class 8th

5. NABIHA HANEEN – Class 8th

6. SYEDA MUNAZZA RUMAN RAZVI – Class 8th

7. MEHROZE FATIMA – Class 8th

8. AASIM AHMED KHAN – Class 9th

9. SYED SAAD HUSSAIN – Class 9th

10. FAIZAH FATIMA – Class 9th

11. HAFSA ABBAS – Class 10th

12. MUNAZZA AHMED – Class 10th

13. WAJIHA UNNISA – Class 10th

For the third WTP, these elected MPs have been given the opportunity to develop their leadership and personality by organising various programmes and to interact with world-renowned politicians and leaders.

Meanwhile, they are encouraged to continue their research to improve human life. This year, 82 MS Creative School students participated in World Teen Parliament contest, out of which 13 candidates qualified.

MS Education Academy invited its 13 talented students selected for the World Teen Parliament this year to its Corporate Office located at Masab Tank, Hyderabad. On this occasion, the founder & chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, felicitated the students.

“It is a great achievement to register their names among one hundred selected representatives from around the world. After this achievement, don’t be satisfied with the election for the World Teen Parliament, but consider it as the starting point of your determination and think about developing your personality and continue your efforts to improve the society, your country and this world,” he said while congratulating the students.

The WTP aims to encourage the students to improve human life around the world and to focus on development. The World Teen Parliament searches online for young people “passionate about making the world a better place through their efforts”. Students who present creative answers are selected to become members of the World Teen Parliament for one year.