Hyderabad: ’13 new police stations for better policing, crime control’

Hyderabad: It took six months for the Hyderabad police to demarcate or bifurcate the jurisdictions of the existing 61 law and order police stations in the city and create 13 more police stations.

A senior official who was part of the exercise to create 13 new police stations for better policing and crime control on condition of anonymity told Siasat.com the police teams visited almost all localities to understand the local issues before fixing the boundaries.

“Roads, bridges, water channels, local criminal activities and other issues were studied at length before we reached any consensus. The intention was to see at a later stage there are no jurisdictional or boundary disputes when any crime is reported. Senior officials with almost two to three decades of experience were roped in to do a study and decide on the jurisdiction,” he told …

The new police stations are categorized into A. B C and D and depending upon it staff will be sanctioned. Immediately, until the new recruitments are taken the existing force of local police stations will be transferred to the police stations. “Still we are working on the deployment and other logistical issues. After some days we will be grounding out work,” he said.

The new law and order police stations are IS Sadan, Tolichowki, Gudimalkapur, Masab Tank, Filmnagar, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda, Warasiguda, Tadbun, Bandlaguda, Domalguda, Lake PS and Khairatabad. All of these fall under different zones of the Hyderabad city police.

The new police divisions of the Hyderabad police are Saidabad, Golconda, Kulsumpura, Jubilee Hills, S R Nagar, Chatrinaka, Gandhinagar, Chilkalguda, Osmania University, Trimulgherry and Chandrayangutta. A police division is headed by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) level officer, while a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) level cop heads a zone.

Until now, Hyderabad had five police zones: North, south, west, east and central. Two new zones are southeast and southwest. These have been created by the Telangana government for better policing and law and order maintenance.

The new police stations in Hyderabad were created after the demarcation of areas from the existing police stations having bigger jurisdictions.