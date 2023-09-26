Hyderabad: 13-year-old girl’s revelation months after mother’s death sparks probe

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad has made a shocking revelation months after the death of her mother, Farzana Begum. This revelation has raised questions about whether the woman’s demise was indeed natural or a result of a crime.

The alleged crime came to light when the girl approached MBT Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan during his Praja Darbar at Darul Aman on September 24. She accused her father, Shaik Saleem, who was known to consume alcohol and regularly abuse her mother, of being responsible for her mother’s death.

According to the girl’s statement, on June 14, 2023, her father struck her mother on the head with a wooden hand masher, causing her to collapse and ultimately lose her life. Subsequently, her mother was taken to Kamareddy and laid to rest.

In the aftermath of this incident, Saleem vacated their residence near Masjid Gadda, Rahmath Nagar, Yousufguda, and allegedly attempted to sell his daughters. He also married another woman and began residing with his new wife in the same locality.

Was Farzana Begum murdered by her husband Shaik Saleem…?@KTRBRS @TelanganaDGP @hydcitypolice @CVAnandIPS



Yesterday received a very critical complaint during my #PrajaDarbar at #Darul_Aman, One minor girl (13 years) along with her sister (3 months old) approached me and… pic.twitter.com/Z98yUQdreM — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) September 25, 2023

Presently, the girl and her three-month-old sister are residing with a distant relative, Mohammed Anwer Khan, in Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.

As per information provided by Amjed Ullah Khan, Farzana Begum was originally from Kamareddy, while Shaik Saleem hails from Nizamabad. The couple had tied the knot twenty years ago.

Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Madhura Nagar Police Station, B. Srinivas, confirmed that based on the revelation made by the Hyderabad girl, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, Amjed Ullah Khan has called for the exhumation of the deceased’s body and a postmortem examination to determine whether it was a natural death or a murder.