Hyderabad ranks among top 50 most surveilled cities in the world

Hyderabad: Hyderabad found a place in the list of the top 50 most surveilled cities in the world. The city has a significant number of cameras per square mile.

In the study, conducted by an X handle named ‘World of Statistics’, Hyderabad is at 41st position in the list of the world’s most surveilled cities.

Most surveilled cities in the world (cameras per square mile):



1. 🇨🇳 Shenzhen: 7,462

2. 🇨🇳 Wuhan: 6,488

3. 🇨🇳 Shanghai: 5,239

.

4-20. 🇨🇳 Different cities of China

.

21. 🇨🇳 Beijing: 1,500

22. 🇮🇳 Delhi: 1,490

35. 🇰🇷 Seoul: 618

40. 🇸🇬 Singapore: 387

41. 🇮🇳 Hyderabad: 321

44. 🇺🇸 New… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) September 22, 2023

Topping the list as the most surveilled city is Shenzhen, China, with an astonishing average of 7462 cameras per square mile. China, in fact, dominates the top 21 spots on this list, showcasing the country’s commitment to security through extensive camera networks.

With an average of 321 cameras per square mile, Hyderabad has not been left behind in the surveillance.