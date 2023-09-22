Hyderabad ranks among top 50 most surveilled cities in the world

Shenzhen is most surveilled city in the world

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 2:16 pm IST
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad found a place in the list of the top 50 most surveilled cities in the world. The city has a significant number of cameras per square mile.

In the study, conducted by an X handle named ‘World of Statistics’, Hyderabad is at 41st position in the list of the world’s most surveilled cities.

Topping the list as the most surveilled city is Shenzhen, China, with an astonishing average of 7462 cameras per square mile. China, in fact, dominates the top 21 spots on this list, showcasing the country’s commitment to security through extensive camera networks.

MS Education Academy

With an average of 321 cameras per square mile, Hyderabad has not been left behind in the surveillance.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 2:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button