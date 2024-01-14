Hyderabad: 13 yr old boy falls to death while flying kite in Nagole

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy lost his life while flying a kite on a rooftop with friends at Nagole on Saturday.

Shiva Kumar, an eighth-class student at a local government school in Nagole, was engaged in kite flying on the roof of a friend’s house when he was startled by a dog.

Startled, the boy lost his balance and fell off the railing, landing on the asbestos roof of a neighbouring house. The fall resulted in severe injuries, Nagole police said.

According to police, the boy was rushed to a nearby private hospital for emergency care. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the same night.

On the same day, an 11-year-old boy was electrocuted and died after coming into contact with a live wire on Saturday, January 13 after he came into contact of a live wire while flying kites on the rooftop of his residence in Attapur, Rajendranagar.