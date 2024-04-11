Hyderabad: 14, including 4 minors arrested in Pragathi Nagar revenge killing case

Hyderabad: The city police apprehended 14 individuals, including four minors, for their alleged role in the revenge killing case that took place recently in Pragathinagar.

The accused were identified as Shivappa, Siddhu, Mahesh, Koushik, Sameer, Jayanth, Thirumal, Gannappa, Prateek, and Rahul, all in their early 20s, and the four children in conflict with the law (CCL), the police said, according to a report by the TOI.

Thirumal was previously involved in a murder case and has a history sheet filed at the Borabanda police station, according to Bachupally police.

The accused had plotted the murder a few days prior, and on April 8, they isolated Tejas alias Sidhu, the victim at his rented place where he was staying due to fear of being attacked by friends of J. Tarun, whom he allegedly killed at SR Nagar in October 2023.