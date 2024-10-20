Hyderabad: 144 beneficiaries in Goshamahal recieve 2BHK certificates

Hyderabad: Minister of Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced on Saturday that the Telangana government plans to sanction between 3,500 and 4,000 houses in each Assembly constituency by the end of October. During a ceremony held at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office on Saturday, October 19, 144 beneficiaries from the Goshamahal constituency received their double-bedroom house certificates.

This initiative is part of the Indiramma housing scheme, which aims to provide homes to deserving families across the state over the next four years, with a total target of 20 lakh houses.

Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, also attended the event.

Reddy emphasized that the government is committed to distributing Indiramma houses to all eligible individuals, irrespective of caste, religion, region, or political affiliation.

He urged the Housing joint secretary from the Union government to ensure timely funding and facilitate a large-scale allocation of houses without political interference.

Criticizing the BRS government for neglecting the poor and failing to fulfil promises made over the past decade, Reddy stated that this new initiative represents a significant step towards addressing housing needs in Telangana.

He highlighted the urgency of implementing this scheme effectively and called for collaboration with central authorities to secure necessary funds.

Minister Prabhakar countered accusations from the opposition by urging them to provide constructive feedback rather than engage in what he termed “baseless conspiracies.”