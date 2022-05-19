Hyderabad: 16 booked by HMWSSB for illegal water connections

Hyderabad: Vigilance wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has registered criminal cases against 16 people who illegally set up water connections from a freshwater pipeline supplied by the water board. Illegal black connections taken to the three buildings were removed.

In a press note, the HMWSSB said that a 20mm pipe size illegal water connection was taken to a multi-storey building in the West End Colony in the Gandhamguda area of ​​Bandlaguda.

Recognizing the incident, water board vigilance officers registered a case under sections 269 and 430 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Narsingi police station against an individual named Vishweshwar Reddy and 13 others.

A case has been registered at the Narsingi police station against Sripada Rao, who had taken a 20mm illegal pipeline connection to another building in the same colony.

Similarly, a case was registered at the Narayanaguda police station by the vigilance officers who found a 15 mm pipe size black connection to the house of Mohammad Sadiq, a resident of Mutyala bagh in Himayatnagar.

Water board officials warned on the occasion that criminal cases would be registered if illegal black connections were taken without the permission of the authorities. They added that citizens can report these incidents to the district water vigilance team or call 9989998100, 9989992268.