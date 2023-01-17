Hyderabad: 16-yr-old bags 5 medals at National Weightlifting Championship

Hyderabad: Sports cadet Sanapathi Guru Naidu of boys sports company, AOC Centre Secunderabad has bagged 5 medals (3 Gold and 2 Bronze) in the (Indian Weightlifting Federation) IWLF youth junior and senior National Weightlifting Championship 2022-23.

Guru Naidu was adjudged the ‘best lifter’ in the youth boys section at the tournament held from December 27, 2022, to January 7 2023 at Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu.

Under the mentorship of Subedar Deva and Subedar Yukar Sibi, he upheld the centre’s reputation of nurturing the top ‘weight lifters’ for the Army.

The 16-year-old Naidu kept his nerve on the National stage to clinch the gold medal in the clean and jerk with a total weight of 233 kg.

Naidu was spotted as a raw talent as a small boy of 11 years and was brought to AOC Centre, Secunderabad in 2017 for his futuristic training.

Over the past five years, he toiled with single-minded determination to break through the ranks to become the current national champion besides scripting history by winning the gold medal in the IWLF youth world championship at Leon Mexico in June 2022.

Other Champions

Besides Naidu, Cadet Gloom Tinku,16 won the gold medal in the 61 kg youth category and the Bronze medal in the junior category.

Cadet Bhorali,15 on the other hand won the gold medal in the 67 kg youth category.

Cadet Bengia Tani, 18 won the Bronze medal in the 67 kg junior category.

The Commandant of the AOC centre, Brigadier Ajeet Deshpande, congratulated the medal winners for their impressive performance.

About AOC Centre Secundrabad

The AOC Centre Secunderabad is a cradle for nurturing the young weightlifting talent of the country.

The young talent between 11 to 14 yrs of age from all across the country is selected and inducted into Boys Sports Company in a well-appointed hostel located at the centre.

The young weightlifters are put through intensive training as part of a futuristic program in a fully equipped modern gym supported by nutrition and sports medicine expert under the watchful eyes of world-class dedicated coaches.