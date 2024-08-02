Hyderabad: 16-yr-old kills self over harassment by ‘lovestruck’ man

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide on Thursday night, August 1, due to continuous harassment by a man at Kapra in Jawaharnagar.

The accused has been identified as Shiva Kumar, who lives in the same neighbourhood.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Jawaharnagar stated, “One morning, the victim was on her way to school when the accused approached her, expressing his interest. Despite her rejections and requests to be left alone, he persistently followed and harassed her, claiming to be in love.”

“Last night, while alone at her residence, the girl took her own life by hanging from a ceiling fan,” the police added.

Upon returning home, the victim’s parents discovered her body and immediately notified the police. The deceased was then transported to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Following a complaint from the victim’s mother, police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and detained the accused, who is currently being interrogated.

Further investigation is ongoing.