Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl who fell off footboard of TSRTC bus dies

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl who had received injuries after falling from the footboard of a TSRTC bus died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday afternoon.

It was November 1 when the girl who was a student of Avanti College fell off the footboard of the bus that was crowded. After falling, she received multiple injuries as she came under the rear wheel of the bus.

After the accident, she underwent treatment at four different hospitals. Despite all efforts, she could not survive and died due to post-operative infections.

Meanwhile, students of Avanti College staged a protest against TSRTC holding the corporation responsible for the accident. They alleged that the accident took place because the corporation failed to ensure enough bus services.

Last time TSRTC purchased new buses in 2015

As per a report published in TNIE, it was 2015 when TSRTC purchased new buses for the last time. It was purchased under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme.

However, now the corporation is planning to deploy 700 buses for service in the Greater Hyderabad zone. These buses are going to replace the older ones that have completed 15 years of service.