Hyderabad: 18-year-old beaten to death over love affair

Hyderabad: A youngster was allegedly beaten to death by parents and relatives of a minor girl, with whom he was having an affair.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night under the limits of Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station in Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Kiran (18) had gone to the girl’s house when her parents were away. On receipt of the information, the girl’s parents rushed to the house, caught hold of the youngster and thrashed him.

The girl’s relatives assaulted the youngster after pouring chilli powder in his private parts. The youngster, who was assaulted for nearly one hour, succumbed to his injuries.

Alerted by the residents of the area, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

A case of murder has been registered at Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police have taken nine persons into custody and were questioning them.

The victim’s family staged a protest at the police station and demanded justice.

The victim was a resident of the same area. He was in a relationship with the girl for some time. Her parents had admonished both of them in the past and warned them of serious consequences. However, the boy continued the love affair.

On Wednesday night, when the girl’s parents were away, the youngster had gone to her house and some neighbours informed the girl’s parents over the phone about it.