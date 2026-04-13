Hyderabad: 18-yr-old killed in Old City graveyard hours after buying family tea

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old was allegedly murdered in a graveyard located opposite Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad’s Old City on Monday, April 13.

A resident of the Gudi Bawdi area, the victim, Sheikh Zahid, was murdered at around 5 pm, following which the accused reportedly fled the Sultan Daira graveyard. The victim appeared to have been brutally hit in the face.

Local residents immediately informed the authorities after witnessing the altercation. A police team arrived at the site while security officials worked to prevent onlookers from entering the crime scene.

The case was subsequently registered at Madannapet Police Station. Officials have since launched an investigation into the matter to determine the sequence of events.

Station House Officer (SHO) P Anjaneyulu confirmed to Siasat.com the murder but declined to provide further specifics, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We can tell more after the investigation is over,” SHO Anjaneyulu said. The motive behind the murder is still unknown.

An 18-year-old was allegedly murdered in a graveyard located opposite Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad's Old City on Monday, April 13.



A resident of the Gudi Bawdi area, the victim, Sheikh Zahid, was murdered at around 5 pm, following which the accused reportedly fled the Sultan… pic.twitter.com/1y1km34f4l — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 13, 2026

The incident has reportedly triggered panic and alarm in the neighbourhood as residents await information about the absconding accused.

Gave us tea hours before he was murdered: Victim’s family

Zahid’s mother informed reporters that she is unaware of the identity of the accused. The family claims that he was with them hours before the incident.

“Mere paas aya tha mera bacha. Rs 400 deke mere haath me chai lake deke, maghrib ke kharib kharib chalegaya (My son had come and at around the time of the Maghrib prayer, he handed me 400 rupees, brought us tea, and then left),” Zahid’s mother said.

He took up odd jobs and sometimes worked as a labourer in restaurants to make ends meet. His father had died five years ago and worked as a driver.

“Woh kuch bhi nai bola. Albatta, do char din pehle une bola meri shaadi karado ammi boleto mein boli beta tum mehnat karo kamao karo, uske baad dekhinge bolke boli mai. (He didn’t say anything at all. However, two or four days ago, he asked me to arrange his marriage. I told him, ‘Son, first work hard and start earning, and then we will look into it’),” she added.

Zahid’s mother and grandmother have pleaded with the government for strict action against the accused.

“Meku nai malum bhai. Hukumath se insaaf hona hai. Mera bacche ka kon hai woh shakt se shakt karvahi kiye. Jo bhi hai karvayi kariye. (I don’t know anything. I just want justice from the government. Whoever did this to my child, take the strictest possible action against them),” Zahid’s mother said.