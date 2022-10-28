Hyderabad: 19-yr-old dies by suicide after being chided by mother

The incident occurred when the woman's mother reprimanded her for scoring low marks on a test.

Published: 28th October 2022
Hyderabad: In an incident reported from SR Nagar on Thursday a woman allegedly died by suicide after being chided by her mother.

The deceased was identified as Bonashree Deria, a second-year BSc student. The incident occurred when the woman’s mother reprimanded her for scoring low marks on a test. The deceased took extreme steps when the parents went out of the house. Bonashree hung herself on the ceiling fan in her room.

The mother saw the body after returning home. A case was registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The investigation is underway and further details regarding the case are awaited.

