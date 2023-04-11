Hyderabad: 2 arrested for cell phone snatching

Hyderabad: A habitual cell phone-snatching duo was arrested by the commissioner’s Taskforce (East) and Kachiguda police on Monday.

Accused Arfaz alias Chora, a petty vendor from Balapur, along with his associate, Chakali Karthik was arrested and five cell phones were seized from their possession.

The accused Arfaz, a school dropout, was a welding worker at Karmanghat who started committing cell phone theft owing to his habit of consuming alcohol and ganja.

According to the police, “As a minor offender, Arfaz was sent to a juvenile home earlier, but he relapsed into the behaviour post-release.”

The duo allegedly committed theft of a motorcycle in Meerpet police limits and had been using it in committing crimes.

While Karthik rode the bike, Arfaz who was a pillion snatched the cell phones.

The accused committed five such offences, including an attention-diversion method, in the limits of Afzalgunj, Abids, Kachiguda, Meerpet and LB Nagar.