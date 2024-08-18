Hyderabad: 2 arrested for defrauding a man of Rs 5.4 cr in online trading scam

According to Shikha Goel, Director of TGCSB, the suspects attracted victims through social media platforms.

18th August 2024
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested two individuals for allegedly scamming a man of Rs 5.4 crore under the guise of online trading investments.

The two individuals, Rampilla Konda Rao and Rampilla Chandrasekhar Azad are both the Directors of a firm named Ricky Software Tech Private Limited.

Following a complaint from the victim, the police registered a case and apprehended Konda Rao and Chandrasekhar Azad.

Authorities confiscated their mobile phones, PAN cards, GST registration certificates, and other documents during the arrest.

