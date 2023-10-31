Hyderabad: 2 counters at Regional Passport office for online appointments

Hyderabad: Two enquiry counters have been opened in the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad for online appointments and clear urgent applications.

Those who want to visit enquiry counters along with documentary evidence may book their appointments online, without fees, on the website.

Also Read Hyderabad: RPO decides to release additional passport appointment slots at PSKs

250 applicants will be addressed by these counters, of which 125 appointments will be taken via online booking and the rest 125 will be walk-in tokens.

“However, applicants who have online appointments need not wait in the queue and they would be attended on priority,” stated a press release.

Steps for passport application at RPO, Hyderabad

For individuals interested in applying for a fresh passport or renewing an expired one, the process starts on the Passport Seva website and ends at the Regional Passport Office or PSKs in Hyderabad. Following are the steps.