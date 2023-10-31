Hyderabad: 2 counters at Regional Passport office for online appointments

Hyderabad: Two enquiry counters have been opened in the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad for online appointments and clear urgent applications.
Those who want to visit enquiry counters along with documentary evidence may book their appointments online, without fees, on the website.
250 applicants will be addressed by these counters, of which 125 appointments will be taken via online booking and the rest 125 will be walk-in tokens.
“However, applicants who have online appointments need not wait in the queue and they would be attended on priority,” stated a press release.
Steps for passport application at RPO, Hyderabad
For individuals interested in applying for a fresh passport or renewing an expired one, the process starts on the Passport Seva website and ends at the Regional Passport Office or PSKs in Hyderabad. Following are the steps.
- Visit the official website of Passport Seva.
- New users should register while existing users can log in to the portal.
- After logging in, click on the “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport” link.
- Fill out the application form online or download it, fill it out offline, and then upload it.
- Once the form is completed, proceed with the payment, which varies depending on the category of passport.
- After making the payment, applicants can book their passport appointment slots at the PSKs.
- At the PSK, applicants will go through various stages of processing.
- Following police verification, the passport will be dispatched to the address specified in the application form.