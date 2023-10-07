Hyderabad: 2 dead, 3 injured in car accident near Keesara

Liquor bottles were also found in the car.

Hyderabad: 2 dead, 3 injured in road accident near Keesara
Hyderabad: Two people died while three others were left injured in a tragic road accident that took place near Keesara on the city outskirts on Saturday, October 7.

The deceased Bhuvesh, 17, and Tushara, 18, residents of Alwal met with the accident today morning after they lost control of their vehicle which hit a tree and rolled over, reportedly due to overspeeding.

In addition, liquor bottles were found in the car, leading the police to suspect that the accident could have possibly occurred due to drunken driving.

Meanwhile, the Keesara police have shifted their bodies to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. A case has been filed a case and an investigation has been initiated.

