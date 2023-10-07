Watch: 2 groups throw chairs at each other in brawl at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when two groups clashed at LB Stadium during a wrestling competition on Friday night.

The incident took place when Mohd Salam alias Salam Pahelwan and his students were competing in the Modi Kesari competition final program.

It is suspected that an argument between Zafar Pehalwan and Salam Bin Yousuf Pehalwan erupted on assumptions of who the winner of the competition would be.

Following an exchange of words, between the groups the opponents threw chairs at each other. The cops soon intervened and brought the situation under control. The crowd on watching the developments ran helter-skelter.

Both groups lodged complaints against each other at Saifabad police station against which cases have been booked.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, leaving the netizens shocked as the two groups were seen attacking each other with chairs.

Meanwhile, the Saifabad police have registered a case against both groups and the authorities are probing into the matter to initiate action against those responsible for the incident.